Apotheken-Notdienst in Düsseldorf – Wer hat geöffnet?

Düsseldorf Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Düsseldorfer Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.
In Düsseldorf haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Victoria-Apotheke
Ackerstr. 157
40233 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 660991
Fax.: +49 (0)211 661384
Mail: victoriaapotheke@t-online.de
Google Maps
Apotheke in Rath
Westfalenstr. 49
40472 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 654316
Fax.: +49 (0)211 652979
Mail: beratung@apothekeinrath.de
Google Maps
Herz-Apotheke
Friedrichstr. 63
40217 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 375403
Fax.: +49 (0)211 375412
Mail: info@herz-apo.de
Google Maps
Apotheke am Strauch
An den Linden 43
40723 Hilden
Tel.: +49 (0)2103 87576
Fax.: +49 (0)2103 246122
Mail: apotheke-am-strauch@t-online.de
Google Maps
Helios-Apotheke
Fritz-Erler-Str. 20
40595 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 706699
Fax.: +49 (0)211 70539007
Mail: apo40595@outlook.de
Google Maps
Heine-Apotheke
Nordstr. 33
40477 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 4931200
Fax.: +49 (0)211 494684
Mail: burg.apotheke.norf@t-online.de
Google Maps
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.
