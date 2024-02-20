Düsseldorf. Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Düsseldorfer Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.
In Düsseldorf haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Grüne Apotheke
Bahlenstr. 189
40589 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 757219
Fax.: +49 (0)211 7590026
Mail: info@grueneapotheke.net
Licht-Apotheke
Lichtstr. 49
40235 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 96662229
Fax.: +49 (0)211 96662230
Mail: info@licht-apotheke.de
Herzogen Apotheke D-Derendorf
Roßstr. 69
40476 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 86281730
Fax.: +49 (0)211 86281731
Mail: herzogen-apo-derendorf@gmx.de
Apotheke am Stadtweiher
Karschhauser Str. 25
40699 Erkrath
Tel.: +49 (0)2104 947700
Fax.: +49 (0)2104 947713
Mail: r.schulte@aponet.de
Marien-Apotheke
Oststr. 115
40210 Düsseldorf
Tel.: +49 (0)211 327795
Fax.: +49 (0)211 323240
Mail: marienapotheke.duesseldorf@t-online.de
Martinus Apotheke
Kaiserstr. 18
40764 Langenfeld
Tel.: +49 (0)2173 995734
Fax.: +49 (0)2173 995736
Mail: martinus-apotheke@apondium.de
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.
