Apotheken-Notdienst in Duisburg – Wer hat geöffnet?

Duisburg Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Duisburger Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.
In Duisburg haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Herz-Apotheke
Jägerstr. 3
47228 Duisburg
Tel.: +49 (0)2065 60033
Fax.: +49 (0)2065 60035
Mail: herzapo@gmail.com
Google Maps
KUCHLER APOTHEKE am St. Anna
Düsseldorfer Landstr. 323
47259 Duisburg
Tel.: +49 (0)203 7128670
Fax.: +49 (0)203 71286719
Mail: st.anna@kuchler-apotheken.de
Website: www.apotheken-mattenklotz.de
Google Maps
Löwen-Apotheke
Königstr. 54
47051 Duisburg
Tel.: +49 (0)203 20091
Fax.: +49 (0)203 20121
Mail: loewenapotheke-duisburg@t-online.de
Website: www.loewen-apotheke-duisburg.de
Google Maps
Rathaus-Apotheke
Rathausstr. 4
47166 Duisburg
Tel.: +49 (0)203 557737
Fax.: +49 (0)203 54479813
Mail: info@rathaus-apotheke-duisburg.de
Website: www.rathaus-apotheke-duisburg.de
Google Maps
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.
